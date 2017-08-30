P.E.O. Chapter Z provides emergency funds to Waterville family Posted by Communities, Waterville | Comments Off on P.E.O. Chapter Z provides emergency funds to Waterville family Posted by Empire Press on Aug 30, 2017 in All Content

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Members of Waterville’s Chapter Z of P.E.O. International (Philanthropic Educational Organization) on Aug. 24 presented a check to Nimfa Parcells for $3,000 through their Emergency Assistance Fund program for her son Robert’s ongoing medical expenses.

The presentation was made at the NCW Fair by P.E.O. President Diane Petersen, along with Treasurer Karla Armstrong and Projects Chairwoman Cathi Nelson.

Robert Parcells was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system, about a year ago. Parcells has just finished six months of chemotherapy at Seattle Children’s Hospital which included lengthy hospital stays. The family has incurred many expenses. The family still needs to travel to Seattle twice a week for Robert’s x-rays and lab tests and to begin radiation treatments. He has a tumor close to his heart and another close to his lung.

According to Nimfa Parcells, the money will be used to help support her son for the next six months as he has been advised by his doctor that he cannot work during this time.

She has seen so many answered prayers during this difficult time and she feels the strength coming from those prayers.

“God is so good,” she says.

She says that her son’s attitude is good and he is taking this experience all in stride.

“He keeps me strong by his attitude,” Nimfa says.

The family is grateful for all of the support, prayers and concerns they have received from the Waterville community and beyond.

The P.E.O. Emergency Assistance Fund began in 1929 and has offered short-term emergency financial support to those in need ever since. The fund received a bequest from Gertrude Oakes in 1983, and also receives donations from Washington state P.E.O. chapter members and others interested in helping to provide these grants.