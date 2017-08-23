Ruuds take Yard of the Month

Alice and John Ruud in front of their house. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

John Ruud is known in Waterville for his dahlias and his cabbages. The large, early 20th century house that he and Alice, both octogenarians, have made home for most of their married lives is surrounded by a significant vegetable garden as well as a large area for cultivating Ruud’s favorite flower.

Those who know the house only by its street side may not know that the yard also includes a rock garden and a comfortable patio area.

Lois Hinderer nominated the Ruuds for August’s Yard of the Month and wrote, “It always looks nice and fits with the age of their house.”

The Waterville Tree Board was especially attracted by the rock garden which fits in with the summer’s theme of xeriscaping, low maintenance and low water use, and thus it was named Yard of the Month.

John Ruud built the rock garden about 45 years ago from rocks taken from Badger Mountain, near where he grew up. It was the solution to a space that had been the wood-chopping area for the previous owner of the house.

Ruud said he originally experimented with different ways for water to flow over the rocks in the area, but found this to be impractical. The rock garden area is accented with a Japanese maple and some other perennials, as well as petunias that Alice Ruud cultivates at the base. There is a bird bath at the center.

The rock garden is the perfect backdrop to an adjacent patio area.

Other aspects of the yard are important hobbies for John Ruud. He cultivates a large vegetable garden, with onions, tomatoes, peppers, raspberries, squash, cucumbers, melons, beets, carrots, cabbages and more. Alice Ruud cares for the ornamentals around the home and for the rock garden area.

The Ruuds preserve much of the produce they get from the garden by freezing. They also make sauerkraut out of some of the 45 heads of feldenkrais that are grown in a portion of the yard each year. John Ruud said that the German variety is delicious and cannot easily be purchased in grocery stores

The best specimens of all of the garden produce are entered in the NCW Fair horticulture exhibit each year.

When the dahlias bloom, Ruud gives bouquets away to friends, hospitals, the school and the town hall.

“People appreciate bouquets of dahlias,” Ruud said.

In addition to entering bouquets of dahlias in the NCW Fair each year, Ruud enters them in other area competitions. Some years back, he won Best of Show at the NCW Dahlia Show in Wenatchee.

Like other accomplished gardeners, a substantial composting operation is behind some of the success of the yard. On the day of my visit, Ruud turned over a shovel full of the compost to reveal a thriving population of red worms.

Ruud said he got these started by introducing a bucket of compost from his brother’s house.

All organic matter produced in the garden goes into the compost bins. Ruud also collects grass clippings from people who do yard maintenance as a business.

Asked about tomato-growing secrets, Ruud said that he plants the tomatoes in a row lined with black plastic to keep the soil warm. He also makes his own hot caps for the base of the tomatoes by cutting the bottoms out of large plastic planting pots and placing these upside down at the base of each plant. He builds cages from concrete wire. Ruud said that as the tomatoes get larger he trims them back so that they continue to focus their energy on the fruit that is developing closer to the base of the plant.

As with all cabbage varieties, aphids can be a major problem with the feldenkrais. Ruud said that he finds it helps to remove the bottom leaves. This allows air to circulate better and reduces the habitat for aphids, which have often collected on those leaves. He also applies pesticide to some of the most affected areas, which are usually down at the bottom of the plant and not on the portions that are eaten.

September will be the last Yard of the Month award for 2017. Nominations are accepted at Waterville Town Hall.