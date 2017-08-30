Shockers prepare for fall

Head coach Melissa Flaget sets up a drill with the Waterville/Mansfield girls volleyball team during practice on Aug. 23. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville/Mansfield fall sports practice began Aug. 16 for both volleyball and football.

Twenty-one girls turned out for volleyball from Waterville and two from Mansfield. First year head coach is Melissa Flaget, who has five years experience as an assistant coach. Her assistant will be Jill Moomaw, who has been a head coach for 12 years. Both are looking forward to a good year in spite of having just two returning seniors with varsity experience. They still have four other players on the team with some varsity experience.

This year there are five seniors, four juniors, three sophomores, and eleven freshman. There are hopes of having varsity, junior varsity and C-squad teams. The Shocker girls open the season at home with a non-conference game against Okanogan at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5.

The Shocker football team has been practicing out on the field with temperatures in the 80s and 90s. One of this year’s quarterbacks will be freshman Evan Simmons. Four upperclassman will make for a good offensive line. They are junior Cody Deshazer, junior Colin Poppie, senior Miles Mittelstaedt, and senior Alex Capi. There are two students from Mansfield on the team. Coaching staff includes head coach Mike Gray, Dell Mires, Tayn Kendrick and Kieth Finkbeiner. Gray is preparing for his 11th season at the helm of the Shockers program. The team benefited during fall camp from a brand new weight room floor installed by hard-working community volunteers.