The NCW Fair is here

Linda Barta

Empire Press editor

WATERVILLE — It’s all happening on the plateau, the NCW Fair is now underway through Sunday.

There will be lots of activities for the entire family including a variety of adult and youth exhibits, livestock fitting and showing, auctions, equitation, a dog show and much, much more.

Country artist Neal McCoy will take the grandstand stage Friday evening, with Jumpers Flats opening the show at 6:30 p.m.

Other entertainment during the fair will include the Andrew Thompson Project, Sam Buckingham and King Biscuit, Joel Brantley, Gavin McLaughlin, Rockin’ B Cloggers and Rocklyn & the Road Crew. Also featured will be hypnotist Jerry Harris and award-winning chainsaw artist Jack McEntire.

The Big Bend Roundup Rodeo will be Saturday and Sunday, along with horse racing, Indian relay races, wild cow milking and mutton bustin’.

Trinity Inflatables will be on hand for the kids, along with many food concessions and other vendors.

For more information and a complete schedule, visit ncwfair.org.