Town council discusses water, sewer rates for 2018

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

At their regular Aug. 8 meeting, Waterville Town Council members discussed proposed water and sewer rates that had been suggested from a workshop held by council members Jill Thompson and Loyd Smith, Mayor Royal DeVaney and Clerk/Treasurer Marsha Peterson on July 24.

The group recommended eliminating a public customer base rate that has been in effect for two of the larger meter sizes. This rate was slightly cheaper than the standard base rate. The group also recommended increases in the base rate for all meter sizes, with bigger increases for the bigger meter sizes.

The group recommended reducing base rate usage from 500 cubic feet per month to 300 cubic feet per month.

The group also recommended changes in the tier rate increments and pricing. Currently there are just three tiers in the town’s water rate system. The group suggested four tears and suggested increased rates for each of these tiers.

In terms of sewer rates, the group recommended increasing the sewer base rate from $29.24 to $39 and having this rate apply to 300 cubic feet of water usage monthly. For the purpose of determining monthly water usage, the average of winter usage would be used in order to avoid including irrigation water. Those using more than 300 cubic feet per month would incur a monthly sewer usage charge in addition to the base rate.

The biggest issue that council members found with the plan was the suggestion of decreasing base rate usage to 300 cubic feet per month. Council members Joyce Huber and Brian Munson both felt that this unduly punishes households whose usage falls in the normal range. It could discourage normal landscaping activities, which is not good for the overall appearance of the town.

Munson felt that what little these households may be able to cut back in terms of usage would not make much of an impact compared to working at reducing the usage of the highest consumers.

The council members agreed to maintain the base rate usage at 500 cubic feet per month, but to implement the other suggestions of the committee.

In terms of the sewer suggestions, council members questioned whether it would be a bookkeeping nightmare to average each household’s winter usage and to charge accordingly. They also questioned whether this would give an accurate measure of sewer use for all customers. Some customers, such as the fairgrounds, may use the sewer system much more in the summer than in the winter. Others, such as the school have a high usage during winter months, but use the system little during the summer.

It was agreed that Peterson should check with the town’s software company and find out how difficult it would be to incorporate the averaging system into the town’s billing system.

In other matters, Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal read a letter to the council requesting a change in payment to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office is currently given an annual increase of 3 percent or the consumer price index, whichever is least. Gjesdal requested this to be worded as 3 percent or the consumer price index, whichever is most.

Gjesdal said that the office struggles to meet budget needs, and this increase would help to better cover the budget.

The council will consider this request during their 2018 budget workshop.

Engineer Jeff Sutton of Erlandsen, Inc. told the council that all of the lines for the new irrigation system have been installed and have passed tests. The contractor will work next on paving over the pipes. Sutton presented a change order and the first pay estimate of $216,320.10, which council approved unanimously. The contract total is $362,244.94.

The council learned that the town has received its income survey results from the Rural Community Assistance Corporation (RCAC) and found that the median income among town residents can be estimated at $42,340. This is less than the previously estimated median income but is above the cutoff for receiving most grant money, which requires a median income of less than $40,000.

The council discussed three budget considerations for 2018. These included a new requirement that business license registration be done through a state portal, the implementation of Initiative 1433 on sick leave for all employees and the increase in the minimum wage to $11.50 per hour. The council voted unanimously to implement the last two laws, and decided to wait on the first law, as it does not have to be implemented immediately.

Council members voted unanimously to appoint Brian Munson as mayor pro-tem for the next six-month period.

The council was given the budget timeline for 2018. The annual budget workshop is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 27.

Link Transit board member Joyce Huber reported that four of five new electric buses are in service. The board has voted to enforce an Aug. 15 deadline for the delivery of the fifth bus. The ridership survey results have been compiled. Huber left a copy of those results in town hall.

DeVaney reported that the Solid Waste Advisory Committee (SWAC) is still uncertain as to whether funding will come through to keep it going. DeVaney said that if the committee is forced to disband, the town would find a way to manage its own solid waste operations.

Huber asked if the council could receive regular updates on code enforcement issues including information on how the town has followed through with specific complaints after letters are issued and deadlines presented to landowners. DeVaney said that this could be done.

The swimming pool will close for the season on Aug. 20.

The next council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21.