Community Calendar

Your connection to events from September 15-21

Friday

Community

Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 a.m., Chelan Library, 216 N. Emerson St., ncrl.org

Baby Rhyme & Play Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., ncrl.org

Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m., Waterville Federated Church, 224 West Ash St., 855-2793

“Music on the Railcar” presents Mike Bills: 7 to 9 p.m., Pybus Market, pybuspublicmarket.org

m-pact: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, numericapac.org, 663-2787

Schools

High School Football: 7 p.m., Waterville/Mansfield at Bridgeport

Saturday

Community

Wenatchee Valley Lions and Greater Wenatchee Sunrise Lions Clubs Putting for Sight and Hearing Tournament: 10 a.m., registration at 8:30 a.m., Desert Canyon Professional Putting Course, 1201 Desert Canyon Blvd., Orondo, 662-4468 or 784-1111

Waterville Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS): 10 a.m. to noon, United Lutheran Church, 203 S. Chelan Ave., Waterville, 860-5222

British Car Show and Shine: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pybus Market, 886-3773

North Central Washington Youth Hunting and Fishing Day: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., North Central Washington Gun Club, 2710 Gun Club Rd., East Wenatchee, wsassoc.org

Storytime and Craft: 1 p.m., Bridgeport Library, 1206 Columbia Ave., ncrl.org

Waterville Recycling: 2 to 4 p.m., 510 N. Chelan Ave., Waterville, 745-8871

Sunday

No events

Monday

Community

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., Waterville Library, 105 N. Chelan Ave., ncrl.org

Bra Decorating Party for Breast Cancer Awareness Month: 4 to 7 p.m., Pybus Market, 679-3424, pybuspublicmarket.org

Government

Douglas County Commission: 9:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537 or douglascountywa.net

Chelan-Douglas Health District Board: 3 p.m., 200 Valley Mall Parkway, 886-6400

Waterville Town Council: 6:30 p.m., town hall, 745-8871

Tuesday

Community

Chelan Food Bank: 9 to 10:30 a.m., 200 Gala St., Chelan, 662-6156

Rock Island Food Bank: 9 to 11 a.m., 1 Freemont, Rock Island, 662-6156

Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m., East Wenatchee Library, 271 9th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, ncrl.org

Parkinson’s Support Group Picnic: noon, Rocky Reach Dam Picnic Area, bring a picnic lunch, 470-6416

Waterville Recycling: 2 to 4 p.m., 510 N. Chelan Ave., Waterville, 745-8871

Tech Tuesday: 4 p.m., Chelan Library, 216 N. Emerson St., ncrl.org

Renewable Energy Workshop, presented by Foster Creek Conservation District: 5 to 7 p.m., Waterville Library, 105 N. Chelan Ave., fostercreekcd.org

Government

Douglas County Commission: 9:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537 or douglascountywa.net

Link Transit Board: 3 p.m., Operations Base, 2700 Euclid Ave., Wenatchee, 664-7600

Schools

High School Volleyball: 6:30 p.m., Brewster at Waterville/Mansfield

Wednesday

Community

Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., ncrl.org

Storytime: 11 a.m., Chelan Library, 216 N. Emerson St., ncrl.org

Chat & Crafts: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mansfield Community Church basement, 683-1150

Orondo Food Bank: 4 to 6 p.m., Community Church, 13966 Highway 2, Orondo, 784-1747

Government

Douglas County Commission: 9:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537 or douglascountywa.net

East Wenatchee Water District: 3 p.m., 692 N. Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-3569

Thursday

Community

Waterville Food Bank: 2:30 to 4 p.m., Senior Center, 413 S. Central, Waterville, 745-8237

Bradford Loomis, storytelling concert: 4 p.m., Waterville Library, 105 N. Chelan Ave., ncrl.org

Bridgeport Recycling: 5 to 7 p.m.,1013 Fairview Ave., 686-4041

Lake Chelan Book Group: 6:30 p.m., Chelan Library, 216 N. Emerson St., ncrl.org

2 Left Feet, dance: 7 p.m., Pybus Market, 888-3900

Mission Creek Players present “Glengarry Glen Ross”: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, numericapac.org, 663-2787

Government

Douglas County Hearing Examiner: 1:30 p.m., Douglas County Public Services Building, hearing room, 140 19th St. N.W., East Wenatchee

Schools

High School Volleyball: 6:30 p.m., Waterville/Mansfield at Soap Lake

Do you have a meeting or event coming up that you’d like our readers to know? Email us at weekly@empire-press.com.