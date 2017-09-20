Council wants town to take a closer look at park water use Posted by Communities, Correspondents, Government, Karen Larsen, News, Waterville | Comments Off on Council wants town to take a closer look at park water use Posted by Empire Press on Sep 20, 2017 in All Content

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

According to information given to Waterville Town Council members at their regular Sept. 18 meeting, Pioneer Park water use averaged 51,020 cubic feet per month from June to September of 2016. The pool park averaged 43,745 cubic feet during that same time period.

Town Clerk/Treasurer Marsha Peterson calculated that with the rates that the council has proposed for 2018, the yearly water bill for Pioneer Park would increase from $5,828.80 in 2016 to $14,684.40 in 2018. The pool park bill would increase from $5,994.71 to $13,383.20. Other town water accounts, including the library, town hall, the Douglas County Museum, and the Pioneer Park restrooms would not increase significantly. The comparison data was taken from 2016 because that is the latest full year of water use data available.

Mayor Royal DeVaney suggested to the council that maybe it is necessary to rethink the rate system that brings sharp increases for the heaviest water users. Instead, the town may need to continue to work on educating users about the need to conserve. DeVaney said that the proposed sewer rate increases will be necessary to pay for the upcoming upgrade to the town’s sewer system. Perhaps increasing both the water and sewer rates at the same time would be a hard sell to the public.

DeVaney’s proposal met with much discussion from council members and the public, with most comments being in favor of going forward with the increased rates.

A resident, Michael Davies, spoke of the water shortage in town and the natural tendency of people to resist changing their water use habits.

“That’s why we have to push people and the only way to push people is through dollars and cents,” he said.

Davies questioned why the town would even invest in the recent irrigation project, which also pulls water out of the aquifer. If entities continue using that water at the same rate they have in the past, the aquifer will still be depleted.

Council member Loyd Smith agreed, “The dollar is going to speak louder than any piece of paper we hand out to them,” he said.

Jill Thompson took a careful look at the numbers and was a bit incredulous.

“If we’re using water at that rate, we’re using too much water,” she said.

Town attorney Steve Smith suggested that the answer to preventing the huge increase in the town’s bill should lie in cutting back on water use, rather than on backing away from the change in the rate system. Others agreed.

It was agreed that DeVaney and Peterson would work to figure out why the water usage has been so high and bring this information to the budget workshop Sept. 27.

In other matters, the council unanimously approved a Water Use Efficiency Plan which set as a goal to reduce the average third-tier residential water consumption by 10 percent in the next six years. The plan is required by the Department of Health in order to receive the final 10 percent of a $23,000 grant for the engineering services involved in developing a small water system management plan, which was completed in 2016. The plan is a step toward obtaining funding for the upcoming waste management project.

DeVaney said he had signed a 2018 legal services contract with Johnson, Gaukroger and Smith, the firm through which town attorney Steve Smith practices.

The council approved the second pay estimate in the amount of $64,145.35 to DJB Construction, LLC for the Rainier Street Irrigation Project.

The town has published Requests for Statements of Qualifications for wastewater engineering services in the Empire Press, the Wenatchee World and on a website for minority and women-owned businesses.

The town has received the 2016 State Auditor’s Office audit report. The results of the audit came back clean, with some exit recommendations that the auditor’s office staff discussed with town employees in an exit conference Sept. 13.

The next council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2. The annual council budget workshop will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 27.