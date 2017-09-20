Daling will again serve as interim manager

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Ed Daling has once again been appointed as the interim NCW Fair manager until a new manager can be hired.

At their regular Sept. 14 meeting, the fair board members agreed with the Douglas County commissioners’ appointment of Daling to the position, which was left open when Loni Rahm resigned on Sept. 7.

Daling will serve half-time until Dec. 31.

Daling had served as interim manager from the fall of 2016 through May of this year while a search was conducted for a manager to replace Eric Granstrom.

County Administrator James Barker said Sept. 15 that the commissioners had appointed Daling on Sept. 12. Daling was chosen for his years of experience and for his immediate availability.

“They have a great deal of confidence in his abilities,” Barker said.

Barker said that he expected the fair manager position to be advertised within the next two weeks. He added that if someone is selected for the position before the end of the year, Daling will still likely serve out the term to help train the new manager.

The fair board also learned that this year’s livestock sale brought in $225,000 through the sale of 194 animals. Total fair proceeds and attendance as well as concert proceeds and attendance were not yet available.

Fair board President Clint Wall concluded that the Neal McCoy concert itself was a great success, though a ticket glitch in which some seats were double-sold online and in the office created confusion and an unpleasant experience for some concert-goers. Wall said that the fair and the online company are still working to understand what caused the glitch. Wall would be talking with representatives from the company soon and would have more answers then.

The fair board meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month in the community hall.