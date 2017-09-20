Douglas County Sheriff’s Report

Sept. 8

Bridgeport, property: 700 block of Fairview Avenue, a black bag with cosmetics in it was turned into the sheriff’s office found property.

Rock Island, no injury accident: Rock Island Elementary School, the custodian discovered that a 10-foot section of wooden fence had been destroyed. Surveillance video revealed a white Saturn sedan making a wide turn into the parking lot and running over the fence. The video also showed a child getting out of the car and going into the school building. The child was identified and his father was contacted. He was cited for hit and run driving and was released. The damage to the fence amounted to about $1,500.

Sept. 11

Bridgeport, weapons violation: 500 block of 10th Street, two shots were heard in the neighborhood. Deputies were nearby and approached the scene. A subject ran away from them, but they followed him on foot for a distance and captured him. They then traced back the route he had taken and found a bindle of white, powdery substance on the ground. This was determined to be cocaine. The case was sent to the prosecutor for consideration of charges.

Waterville, drugs: there was a report of marijuana growing in a yard. The deputy arrived at the address and saw the plants. The resident was contacted and produced a license for growing marijuana. However, the grow was in violation of the Waterville Municipal Code. The case was turned over to the code enforcement officer for review.

Bridgeport, no injury accident: Highway 17, Milepost 133, a car was reported in a ditch. The deputy arrived and located the car with a man standing nearby. Jose Saltos, 50, of Manson, was arrested on charges of DUI by a State Patrol officer and taken into custody.

Sept. 13

Waterville, malicious mischief: Waterville School, it was reported that over the past several days someone had been turning on a water valve near the lower part of the track and field overnight, causing the field to be muddy. A deputy arrived and discovered that someone had cut a hast on the water valve lock box to turn the water on. Damage is estimated at $150. There are no suspects.