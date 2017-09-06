Mission Creek Players bring Mamet play to PAC Posted by Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Mission Creek Players bring Mamet play to PAC Posted by Empire Press on Sep 6, 2017 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Mission Creek Players’ production of “Glengarry Glen Ross” will be presented Sept. 21-23 at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.

The 1984 Pulitzer Prize-winning comic drama, written by David Mamet, tells the story of four real estate salesmen who use deceitful and dubious tactics to keep their jobs.

The play, produced by Terry Sloan and directed by Kathy Z. Smithson, includes Steve Zimmerman, Matt Cadman, Henry Hettick and David James in the starring roles. It contains adult language and content and is for mature audiences only.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. each night and also 2 p.m. on Sept. 23.

Tickets are $22 and are available at numericapac.org.