Pet of the Week

Pumpkin is a gorgeous girl with demure ways, according to officials with the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.

She is a 5-year-old, medium size, orange and cream longhair domestic mix.

Pumpkin is a little shy at first and a bit unsure of new places, but once she settles in she’ll be all too happy to greet you. When she gets comfortable, this blue-eyed beauty will be very affectionate and crave loads of attention.

Pumpkin prefers a home without small children as they can be stressful to her. She also has no desire to live with other pets and truly wants to be your one and only girl.

Pumpkin longs for a soft place to land and to be the love of your life forever.

Her adoption fee is $40.

The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page. (Provided photos/Wenatchee Valley Humane Society)