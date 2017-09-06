Pictorial Past | Summer readingPosted by Empire Press on Sep 6, 2017 in All Content, Featured, History, Pictorial Past, Special | Comments Off on Pictorial Past | Summer reading
Children participating in the Columbia River Regional Library’s 1960 summer reading program are treated to a picnic and story hour for their final session in late August. The program was held in conjunction with the East Wenatchee Library. Regional librarian Gail Portwood, far right, leads the storytelling. (Provided photo/Wenatchee World archives)