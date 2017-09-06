Pop-jazz ensemble brings show to the PAC

WENATCHEE — m-pact, hailed as one of the top pop-jazz vocal groups in the world, brings its show to the Numerica Performing Arts Center Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

The multi-award winning group has entertained audiences around the globe with lush harmonies, innovative orchestrations and commanding stage presence. The L.A.-based ensemble has released several studio recordings, and over the last two decades its signature sound has also been heard in TV and film projects.

Advance tickets are $21-$31.

For information or to purchase tickets, visit numericapac.org.