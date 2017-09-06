Running with the cops

Run with the Cops, a fun run/walk, brought the Greater Wenatchee community together with local law enforcement officers for a good cause on Aug. 26. Officers from the Wenatchee and East Wenatchee police departments, the Chelan and Douglas County sheriff’s offices and the Washington State Patrol participated to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics. Adults ran a 5K and kids had an option of a 2K course. The event started and finished at the Fred Meyer parking lot, with a route going north on the Loop Trail, across the Pipeline Pedestrian Bridge and back. Shown with one of the junior runners are, from left, Deputy Chief Ray Coble (EWPD), Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal (DCSO), Chief Randy Harrison (EWPD), Chief Steve Crown (WPD), Capt. Edgar Reinfeld (WPD) and Capt. Rob Huss (WSP). The event was well attended and a great opportunity for deputies, officers and troopers to have positive interaction with the public, according to Gjesdal. (Provided photo/Douglas Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)