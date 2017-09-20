Samuel Koontz injured in Camp Pendleton accident

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Samuel Koontz of Waterville, a Marine of the 1st Battalion, was one of 15 Marines injured in a training accident at Camp Pendleton, Calif., Sept. 13. Koontz, 20, is the son of J.R. Koontz and the late Chris Koontz.

J.R. Koontz and Samuel Koontz’ sister, Sunnie Wright, flew to San Diego Sept. 14 to be with Samuel. Koontz’ twin brother, Daniel, who is also a Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton, was able to visit Koontz every day since the accident.

J.R. Koontz said in a text message Sept. 16 that Samuel Koontz has been released from the hospital with second degree burns on his hands and second and third degree burns on his face. Doctors have predicted that when he recovers, he will have only minimal scarring on his face. They expect he will have permanent scarring on his hands, but that he will regain full and normal function. He has been moved to a Wounded Warrior Battalion for recovery.

Koontz said that Samuel is most concerned about his teammates’ recovery. A press release dated Sept. 13 that is available on the official website of the U.S. Marine Corps said that three Marines were in critical condition after the accident and five were in serious condition.

The accident occurred when an amphibious assault vehicle caught fire while the Marines were conducting a combat readiness evaluation.

The site states that the circumstances around the accident are still under investigation.