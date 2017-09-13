School barbecue at Mansfield

New staff at Mansfield School this year are, from left, parapro Terri Flick, special education director-teacher Katie Peet, third and fourth grade teacher Cathy Massee, Superintendent Mike Messenger, and science and physical education teacher and athletic director Jody Flaget. (Empire Press photo/Adrienne Douke)

By Adrienne Douke

Empire Press Correspondent

The Mansfield Booster Club sponsored a barbecue on the first day of school Sept. 5.

The club provided hot dogs, hamburgers and all the trimmings to welcome students back for the new school year.

Students were excited to be back in school and see their friends, show their parents their classrooms and meet their teachers.

There are several new faculty and staff members at Mansfield School this year. They are Superintendent Mike Messenger, third and fourth grade teacher Cathy Massee, parapro Terri Flick, special education director-teacher Katie Peet, and science and physical education teacher Jody Flaget.

School board member Tara Tupling welcomed Messenger to Mansfield.

“We are very excited to have Mr. Messenger on board. He has already tackled two armloads of projects. I’m impressed with what he has already accomplished and the plans he has for our school. We are so blessed with a great staff and teachers. It’s going to be a great year,” Tupling said.

Board member Cory Moore said, “I’m really excited about our new superintendent, Mike Messenger, and our new staff members. Mr. Messenger brings a lot of experience and knowledge to our school district, he’s great to work with, and we look forward to working with him.”

Flaget is also Mansfield’s new athletic director.

“I’m excited to be an asset now that I’m in Mansfield, and anticipating a great school year,” he said.

New parapro Terri Flick said, “I’m happy to be working with the children again, and look forward to a great year.”

Looking around at the school cafeteria filled to capacity there was a feeling of familiar connection.

Longtime Mansfield resident Nancy Harshaw said, “We have raised four children, and I always enjoy the back-to-school barbecues. We get a chance to catch up with each other’s summer activities over hamburgers and hot dogs, and get a chance to visit with one another as we reconnect for the new school year.”

Messenger concluded, “I’m really excited about the opportunity to be here. The kids are really happy to be back at school, and they are ready to learn. It’s a positive thing to see, and we are ready to kick off a great new year at school.”

The goal of the Mansfield Booster Club is to support the school and its academics and extracurricular activities, and all the youth of Mansfield. The booster club funding also provides for classroom equipment, science camp, books for the school library and classrooms, sports uniforms, field trips, scholarships, music equipment and playground equipment.

The booster club is always looking for new members to volunteer their time to support the success of Mansfield students. The club meets the third Tuesday of the month in the Mansfield School library at 7 p.m. For more information, call 683-1212.