School Meal Menu

Posted on Sep 13, 2017

Waterville’s menu for Sept. 18-22

Monday: Breakfast will be breakfast on a stick, fruit or juice, milk; lunch will be corn dogs, pork and beans, celery sticks, cucumber spears, apples, milk.

Tuesday: Breakfast will be pancakes, yogurt, fruit or juice, milk; lunch will be spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans, fruit cup, milk.

Wednesday: Breakfast will be sausage, biscuit and gravy, fruit or juice, milk; lunch will be beef burrito, baked beans, coleslaw, shredded carrots, peaches, milk.

Thursday: Breakfast will be breakfast burrito, fruit or juice, milk; lunch will be lasagna, breadsticks, broccoli, corn, romaine salad, oranges, milk.

Friday: Breakfast will be breakfast sandwich, fruit or juice, milk; lunch will be hamburger or fish burger, oven fries, sliced tomatoes, fruit cup, milk.

Menus are subject to change without notice.