September is National Voter Registration Month

OLYMPIA — Many people associate September with the return of school, fall and football. But it’s also the month dedicated to reminding citizens of their civic duty to register and vote.

The National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS), of which Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman is a member, has declared September National Voter Registration Month. NASS also has designated Sept. 26 as National Voter Registration Day.

Wyman, Washington’s chief elections officer, is calling on all eligible citizens in Washington to register in time to participate in this fall’s general election.

“This election is just as important as a big presidential election, if not more, because it features local races and measures that will have a direct impact on you and our local communities,” Wyman said. “If you are given the privilege and responsibility to help choose and direct our government, then please make sure you register to vote and then return your ballot.”

Washington citizens who aren’t registered to vote but want to participate in this year’s general election have until Oct. 9 to register online or make address changes and other updates. Oct. 30 is the deadline for new voter registrations prior to the general election. Those registrations must happen in person at a new registrant’s county elections department.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, roughly 66 million eligible Americans are not registered to vote. The state’s Elections Division reports there are more than 880,000 Washingtonians who are eligible to vote but are not registered.

Counties will mail out general election ballots by Oct. 20. The general election is Nov. 7.

This article was provided by Washington’s Office of Secretary of State.

