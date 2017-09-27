Shocker varsity volleyball falls to Brewster; JV splits, C-squad wins

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville/Mansfield Shockers varsity volleyball team had a difficult night of play Sept. 19. Facing the Brewster Bears, who last year lost only one match against 1A team Chelan, the Shockers lost all three sets of their match, 25-5, 25-6 and 25-7.

The Bears were power servers and skilled at spiking the ball. The Bears also had a height advantage which helps upfront on the net. The Shockers did not give up. There were several long volleys back and forth — some going across the net as many as 20 times — which were exciting to watch. In the third set, Brewster senior Maret Miller served 17 consecutive times before the Shockers were able to score their first point.

The Shockers junior varsity team split the two sets of their match with the Bears, winning the first 25-16 but losing the second 19-25. The C-squad won both their sets against the Bears, 25-6 and 25-16. Waterville/Mansfield junior Makayla Kelley started the first C-squad set with 12 consecutive serves before the Bears were able to score their first point.

The Shockers will again play the Bears on Oct. 3 in Brewster.