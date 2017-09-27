Shockers lose to visiting Tonasket

Shockers on offense against the Tonasket Tigers Sept. 22. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville/Mansfield football team played with heart but it was another tough game for the young team against Tonasket Sept 22. The Shockers lost 46-12.

For the 14 players who put on a helmet for the home tilt against the mighty Tigers on Friday night, the practices, hard work and effort, and hardships that come with being a student-athlete paid off in the form of two touchdowns in front of a home crowd.

The Tigers have been a top team for years. Last year in regular season they only lost one game. This year, so far, they have only had one loss to 1A Okanogan.

The effort and improvement that was shown from the Shockers had assistant coach Tayn Kendrick extremely pleased.

“They had 39 players and we had 14,” Kendrick said. “We never laid down, the kids were having fun and played all the way up until the end.”

With just a little over a minute of play, the Tigers had the ball on their 10-yard line and Jesse Ramon ran the ball for 90 yards for a touchdown and kicked the extra point.

Waterville/Mansfield freshman quarterback Evan Simmons lead the team to two first downs on the Shockers’ first possession with Cody Deshazer having a 15-yard run. But the team stalled and the Tigers took over on downs. Tonasket’s Jordan Thrasher ran 55 yards for their second touchdown with a good kick for the extra point.

On the Tigers’ kickoff, two Shocker players touched the ball but were not able to control it and the Tigers grabbed up the loose ball and scored their third touchdown with the extra point.

It was Shockers ball and after three plays they got a first down, then a quarterback sack losing 6 yards, then fumbled on the 30-yard line. The Tigers with the ball scored their fourth touchdown of the first quarter of play.

In the second quarter, the Tigers got the ball on a Shocker fumble and scored again. This time the Shockers were able to block the point after attempt.

The Shockers had the ball and again Deshazer had another long run of 28 yards. On the next set of plays, the Tigers took over on downs and scored again on a run from Thrasher.

On the kickoff, Waterville/Mansfield could not control the ball and it was recovered by Tonasket. The Tigers then fumbled on the 5-yard line. Simmons was then tackled in the end zone for a 2-point safety.

The Tigers closed out the first half with a 40-0 lead against Waterville/Mansfield, but once the teams emerged from the halftime locker rooms with a running clock, the tide turned in the Shockers’ favor.

Shocker Tomas Moser had a 15-yard run and Simmons passed to Kayden Browning who ran for a 50-yard touchdown. The 2-point conversion failed.

The Tigers’ later scored a field goal. Moser then scored a touchdown but the 2-point conversion failed.

The Shockers play hard, they support one another and the fans never left.

Most of the 14 Shockers who suited up played both offense and defense. Kendrick said he was utterly impressed with the way the Shockers made the Tigers earn the victory on their home turf.

“I’m proud of those boys, they never gave up and they fought until the end, it was quite inspiring to see,” Kendrick said. “To see our kids go through that uphill struggle and never give up, it was the funnest loss I’ve ever been around.”

The Shockers have what Kendrick called a “much-needed” bye this week and will head to Manson to play the state-ranked Manson Trojans Oct. 6. Kendrick said it will be a tough matchup against the Trojans, but that it will be good experience for a young team looking to gain enough traction to compete in Central Washington 2B League play in the second half of the season.

Empire Press Correspondent David Heiling contributed to this story.