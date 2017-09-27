Wings & Wheels Festival coming

Classic cars are on display during the 2016 Wings & Wheels Festival. (Empire Press file photo/Darlene Paterson)

By Linda Barta

Empire Press Editor

EAST WENATCHEE — The 15th annual Town Toyota Wings & Wheels Festival will be held Oct. 5-8 in East Wenatchee.

The festival commemorates the city’s role in aviation history of the first nonstop trans-Pacific flight by Clyde Pangborn and Hugh Herndon Jr. from Misawa, Japan to East Wenatchee in 1931.

The festivities begin Thursday with Davis Shows Northwest carnival, opening at 4 p.m. at Eastmont Community Park. The carnival continues through Sunday

Activities at the park include a cruise on Friday; and a classic car show, swap meet, helicopter rides, aviation information, food and craft vendors, entertainment and lots of kids’ activities on Saturday.

Radio-controlled aircraft demonstrations will be held, subject to weather conditions, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Red Apple Flyers Field. Shuttle transportation between the park and the field will be available.

Miss Veedol will also be on display from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Pangborn Memorial Airport. Shuttle stops will be made at the airport during the viewing time.

Eastmont Community Park is located at the corner of Grant Road and Georgia Avenue. Red Apple Flyers Field is located at 5201 4th St. S.E., about two miles east of the Pangborn Memorial Airport entrance.

For more information, visit east-wenatchee.com and click on “Town Toyota Wings & Wheels Schedule of Events” or call the City of East Wenatchee Events Office at 886-6108.