Visiting Washington, D.C. is a trip of a lifetime

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

This past July, I was able to travel to Washington D.C. with my daughter and her family as she received her doctoral degree in education. Part of the amazing trip was touring our nation’s capital and all that it has to offer with the history of our nation.

We started out with a tour of the U.S. Capitol with a representative from the state Senate office. The building itself is absolutely amazing with many bronze and stone statues. Each of the 50 states is represented in the National Statuary Hall Collection with a sculpture which honors a notable person of that state in its history. As you stand in the main dome area you look above your head and see the most incredible painting with depictions that pertain to our history.

Our next stop was to the White House for a tour. No, we did not see the president, but we did get to sit in the Blue Room and see where many of the press conferences take place and, of course, we got to see the famous Rose Garden.

We also visited the National Archives which, by the way, houses every letter that anyone has ever written to the president. I remember back in fourth grade I wrote a letter to the president about all of the protests going on during the 1960s and I was told by the tour guide that my letter was stored in the National Archives.

The Library of Congress was what amazed me the most. There on display is the original Gutenberg Bible which was the first printed Bible. Also housed at the library is the original Magna Carta from the 1400s. After seeing all those history lessons about the beginning of our country, it made sense and came to life.

We visited many other sites such as Ford’s Theatre, where President Lincoln was shot; the Lincoln Memorial; the World War I, World War II and Korean War memorials; and the newly added Vietnam Memorial with new statues. Walking through all of these memorials and visiting Arlington Cemetery made the events a reality as they were a vivid part of our nation’s history.

So why do I tell you all of this? I want everyone in our community to understand what a great opportunity it is for our students to travel to Washington, D.C. In order to understand ourselves as Americans, we need to know and understand our history. When you are approached by a Waterville student raising money for the “D.C. Trip,” do not hesitate to contribute. Even if you can only afford a few dollars to help out, it will be worth more than gold to the student who would be able to go on this amazing trip.

After my tour of our nation’s capital, I came back with a stronger feeling of pride for being an American and I now have a much deeper respect and understanding of our forefathers. I wish every American could experience this trip. It is so worth it.