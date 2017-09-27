Waterville Library welcomes Bradford Loomis

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville Library hosted a free storytelling concert for all ages by Bradford Loomis on Sept. 21.

Loomis is originally from Marysville, where his musical career began as an accomplished singer and songwriter. He describes his music as “soulful Americana,” in which each of his songs tells a story with music.

Loomis has done 171 shows so far this year and soon he and his family will be moving to Nashville, where he will be using his songwriting talent in the entertainment industry.

Loomis was inspired to do this type of music by learning more about his family history through his father, who was recently diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s disease. Because of the disease, his father has been sharing much of the family history with his son so the legacy will continue.

“Songs that tell a story is a powerful way to connect our past to the present,” Loomis said.

Some of the songs that Loomis shared were about his own family, the Dust Bowl, slavery and many songs with human emotions of joy, sorrow, hope and loss.

“It has been healing for me to be able to write about my own struggles in life as well as struggles of other people and putting it to music so others can understand and feel the emotion” Loomis said.

Music and storytelling have a unique power of narrative and how we are wired to respond. The library has Loomis’ CDs available for check out.

The Waterville library will be hosting another event called “H2OMG, Making Sense of Water Scarcity in an Insecure World” with speaker Rachel Cardone, an economist and policy maker, on Oct. 6 at 11 a.m.