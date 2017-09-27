Waterville Library will host daily afterschool programs during October Posted by Communities, Correspondents, Karen Larsen, News, Waterville | Comments Off on Waterville Library will host daily afterschool programs during October Posted by Empire Press on Sep 27, 2017 in All Content

The Waterville Library will be offering afterschool programs in October for children ages 8 and older.

The programs will run from 2 to 4 p.m. on Mondays, and from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays.

On Mondays, participants will have the chance to build with special kits such as K’NEX building and bridges, Ozobot Bit and mechanical science kits.

On Tuesdays, there will be games of balance and vision, board games involving strategy and life choices and a world culture game.

On Wednesdays, the library will host programs presented by WSU Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners, Foster Creek Conservation District and the North Central Washington Audubon Society.

On Thursdays, local volunteers will offer sewing and weaving projects.

On Fridays, the library will offer creative projects such as modeling clay, paper-making, Perler bead and Halloween projects.

Flyers will be available at the library with a schedule of what is being offered each day. Younger children are welcome, if accompanied by an adult.

These programs are made possible through donations to the Friends of the Waterville Library and North Central Regional Library.