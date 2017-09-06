WSU offers diabetes prevention program Posted by Communities, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on WSU offers diabetes prevention program Posted by Empire Press on Sep 6, 2017 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Washington State University Extension is offering a diabetes prevention program beginning Sept. 26 that supports people in making changes to reduce their risk for type 2 diabetes.

The program is a 12-week series, followed by bi-monthly meetings for two months and then monthly meetings for seven months.

The program promotes lifestyle changes for people with prediabetes to help them develop lifelong skills for healthy living with step-by-step changes, according to Margaret Viebrock, WSU Extension program coordinator.

Class sessions will be held at 10 a.m. at Central Washington Hospital.

Preregistration is required to determine eligibility. For more information or to enroll, call WSU Extension at 745-8531.