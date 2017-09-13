Youth Hunting and Fishing Day event on Sept. 16 Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Youth Hunting and Fishing Day event on Sept. 16 Posted by Empire Press on Sep 13, 2017 in All Content

EAST WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Sportsmen’s Association is hosting a North Central Washington Youth Hunting and Fishing Day event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 16 at the North Central Washington Gun Club, 2740 Gun Club Road, East Wenatchee.

The event will include presentations on hunter education, firearms safety, habitat conservation, local wildlife and more. Youth will also have opportunities to participate in fly casting and fly tying, trap shooting, target shooting and archery practice.

WSA members will serve hotdogs, chips and water. Each youth attending will receive a goodie bag and a ticket for a door prize

For more information, visit wsassoc.org.