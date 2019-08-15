Apple crop expected to be up 18% from last year Posted by All Content, Communities, News | Comments Off on Apple crop expected to be up 18% from last year Posted by Empire Press on Aug 15, 2019 in Agriculture & Business

By Reilly Kneedler

Wenatchee World staff writer

YAKIMA — Just over 137 million boxes of apples are expected to be packed this year, an 18 percent increase from last year’s crop.

The forecast was issued Aug. 7 by the Washington State Tree Fruit Association, which surveys growers to generate the estimate, according to a press release.

Gala is expected to have the largest share of the crop at 23 percent, followed by Red Delicious at 20 percent, according to the forecast.

Fuji will make up 13 percent of the total and Granny Smith will be 12 percent, according to the forecast.

Around 13 percent of the crop is forecasted to be organic, according to the release.

“Favorable summer growing weather means that Washington growers are expecting a crop with excellent quality and finish,” WSTFA President Jon DeVaney said in the release.