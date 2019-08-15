Death Notices from the issue of Aug. 15, 2019 Posted by Communities, Death Notices | Comments Off on Death Notices from the issue of Aug. 15, 2019 Posted by Empire Press on Aug 15, 2019 in All Content

Jack Applebury

Jack Applebury, 61, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Joanne G. Gardner

Joanne G. Gardner, 86, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, July 26, 2019. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

John Carlton MacPherson

John Carlton MacPherson, 77, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Troy Lee McCollough

Troy Lee McCollough, 74, of Brewster, died Saturday, July 27, 2019. Arrangements by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.

Ron ‘The Apple Man’ Nelson

Ron “The Apple Man” Nelson, 88, of Burlington and formerly of Rock Island, died Sunday, July 28, 2019. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Washington, Skagit County.

Pennie Renee Wright

Pennie Renee Wright, 50, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, July 29, 2019. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.