Douglas County Sheriff’s Report

July 26

Entiat, marine: 9100 block of U.S. Highway 97A, a boat that was in distress was towed back to the Rocky Reach boat launch.

July 28

Waterville, trespass: Waterville Family Foods, a subject who had been formally prohibited from being at the store returned there. A deputy located the subject and issued him a criminal citation for first-degree trespassing.

July 29

Orondo, littering: 10 block of Tieton Place, a property owner reported that unknown subjects had dumped large amounts of garbage on his property. The deputy located two piles of garbage on the property, containing mostly household items. No items could be found that would help identify a suspect.

July 31

Rock Island, animal problem: 10 block of Elgin Avenue, several pit bulls chased a pedestrian and bit him or her. The case was transferred to animal control.

Aug. 1

Waterville, malicious mischief: 300 block of Falcon Ridge Road, a man believed that a neighbor had pushed trees and brush over onto his property. The man didn’t know who this neighbor was. The sheriff’s office is working with the property owner to try to identify the person who did this and to see if a civil resolution is possible.