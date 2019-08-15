Douglas County Sheriff’s Report

Aug. 2

Orondo, burglary: 22800 block of Highway 97, a laptop and a guitar were taken from a vacation home two weeks ago. The case is inactive pending leads.

Aug. 3

Waterville, disturbance: 200 block of W. Ash Street, there was a report of a disturbance in which one subject forcefully shoved another to the ground, and there was some pushing and shoving into a glass door. The deputy questioned those involved. They had conflicting stories and did not want to pursue charges.

Aug. 5

Orondo, suspicious: Brays Landing Road and Higgins Loop Road, a person was served divorce papers by unknown subjects wearing masks. The deputy checked the area and could not locate the subjects.