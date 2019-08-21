East Wenatchee councilman appointed

By Bridget Mire

Wenatchee World staff writer

EAST WENATCHEE — Rob Tidd, a project manager for the Corporation for Better Housing, is the newest East Wenatchee City Council member.

The council appointed Tidd on Aug. 13 to replace Chuck Johnson, who resigned June 30 after 13 years in office. Johnson said he and his wife were moving to be near family in Redmond.

Tidd will finish Johnson’s term, which expires at the end of 2021. He was sworn in at the Aug. 20 council meeting and said he’s willing to run for office once this term expires.

He said after the Aug. 13 meeting that he was surprised to be chosen but that his professional experience will bring a “fresh perspective” to the council.

“The affordable housing aspect of it, I know, is really an important aspect that the council would like me to address,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it because that’s what I do for a living.”

In his interview with the council, Tidd said he’s worked in real estate for over 30 years — the last 15 in development, building affordable housing in California. However, he said, most of his work is done remotely so he’d only miss a couple of council meetings a year.

He told the council he wants to look into funding options for affordable housing in East Wenatchee. He also wants to add more entertainment and activities, one possibility being turning the Sunburn Classic 3-on-3 basketball tournament into a festival.

Tidd also belongs to Wenatchee Confluence Rotary, is membership chair for the district and serves on the board for the club’s foundation. He said that’s given him experience working with a group toward a common goal.

He said serving on the City Council will be another opportunity to give back to the community.

“I’ve resided in a lot of places over the course of my life — cities, states, communities — but none that I could call my hometown,” he told the council. “… That all changed 11 years ago when my wife and I moved to the Wenatchee Valley and we chose to live in East Wenatchee. We love our house; we love our community; we love the view of the mountains looking west. East Wenatchee is my hometown.”

Two others, Dennis Hendricks and Marl Kane, also applied for the position. Hendricks, a former councilman, withdrew his candidacy, saying the timing wasn’t right. Kane is running in the Nov. 5 election to replace Councilman Tim Detering, who is running for mayor.