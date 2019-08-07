Eastmont Parks, Bike Alliance planning pump track

EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont Metropolitan Park District and the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance have initiated plans to install a pump track at Eastmont Community Park, according to an Aug. 2 news release.

Pump tracks are designed to allow riders of all ages and skill levels to travel through a course without pedaling. Skateboards, roller blades or skates, scooters and bikes will be able to use the track.

The track will be located at the park between the playground and the basketball courts.

Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance, a nonprofit, is the nation’s largest statewide mountain bike association, representing thousands of riders through eight regional chapters in Washington state, including the Central Washington chapter.

“Evergreen Central is extremely excited to help bring this pump track to Eastmont Metropolitan Park,” said Tony Hickok, president of the Central chapter.

The chapter has set up a GoFundMe account to help secure funding to start the construction, according to Hickok. Donations may also be made through the chapter’s website at cwevergreenmtb.org.

To see a design concept for the pump track, visit the Eastmont Parks Facebook or Instagram pages.