Erratics meet Aug. 13

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley Erratics Chapter of the Ice Age Floods Institute will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee.

Dr. Vic Baker, professor of Planetary Sciences and Geosciences at the University of Arizona, will talk about “World-Wide Ice-Age Megafloods.” The program is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit iafi.org or hugefloods.com.