Youth are stars of the NCW Fair
Posted by Empire Press on Aug 28, 2019
Scenes from the 2019 North Central Washington Fair held Aug. 22-25.
Evalee Shafer and Tiera Moore of Mansfield Critters and Kids 4-H group hold their chickens during Entry Day on Aug. 21. They were among 4-H and FFA members from around the area entering animals and various other exhibits.