Free disposal day planned for October

EAST WENATCHEE — Waste Management and Douglas County are teaming up to offer a free disposal day this fall.

Douglas County residents living outside any city limits who are interested in participating in the event from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 5 should go to the county’s Public Services Building at 140 19th St. N.W. during business hours to sign up and receive a ticket. Identification and a utility bill are required to sign up. The ticket will be good for one trip to the landfill, 191 Webb Road, and must be presented at the landfill on the disposal day.

There will be a two parcel limit per ticket with up to 10 cubic yards per load allowed. All loads must be properly secured or covered.

The last day to sign up is Sept 27.

For more information, contact the Douglas County Solid Waste Office at 886-0899.