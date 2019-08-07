PAC announces shows for 2019-20

WENATCHEE — The Numerica Performing Arts Center has announced the lineup for its 2019-20 season.

The 10 performances throughout the season will include “The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra,” Sept. 18; “An Evening with Jake Shimabukuro,” Oct. 11; “Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure,” Oct. 25; “Holiday Spice,” Dec. 6-7; “Old Time Radio Show: Miracle on 34th Street,” Dec. 17; “Dancing with the Wenatchee Stars,” Jan. 17; “Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown,” Feb. 22; “Disenchanted!,” March 12; “Mike Super: Magic & Illusion,” April 9; and “One Night in Memphis: No. 1 Tribute to Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash,” June 1.

Tickets for the 2019-2020 Numerica PAC season are currently on sale to members. Memberships start at $75 and information can be found at the Numerica PAC box office or online at numericapac.org/support/membership. The public can begin purchasing tickets for the 2019-2020 season starting Aug. 14.

For tickets and show information, call 663-ARTS, go to numericapac.org, or visit the box office at the Stanley Civic Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Avenue.