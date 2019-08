Royal DeVaney Park to be dedicated Sept. 4 Posted by Communities, Government, News, Waterville | Comments Off on Royal DeVaney Park to be dedicated Sept. 4 Posted by Empire Press on Aug 28, 2019 in All Content

WATERVILLE — The public is invited to attend the formal dedication of Royal DeVaney Park at 1 p.m. Sept. 4 at 308 E. Locust St.

A social hour will be held following the ceremony at the swimming pool office. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, call city hall at 745-8871.