Show your talent at Holiday Spice auditions Sept. 5 and 7

WENATCHEE — Auditions for this year’s Holiday Spice variety show will be held Sept. 5 and 7 at the Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee.

Holiday Spice is a community-based holiday show benefiting the PAC. It will be held Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. during the 2019 Festival of Trees.

Open auditions will be Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. and Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. on the PAC stage.

Those interested in auditioning are asked to prepare two minutes of material. All performance artists are welcome to audition.

For additional information, go to numericapac.org.