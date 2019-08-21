Stand Down event offers services for veterans Posted by Communities, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Stand Down event offers services for veterans Posted by Empire Press on Aug 21, 2019 in All Content

WENATCHEE — A North Central Washington All Veteran Stand Down will be held Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wenatchee National Guard Armory, 1230 Fifth St.

The Stand Down provides goods and services for all honorably discharged vets, with a special emphasis on providing outreach and services to those vets who are homeless or at-risk. The event will also include an opening ceremony and free lunch.

To receive aid, veterans should bring proof of service, specifically their DD-214, a certificate of discharge, if they have it available.

The Stand Down is sanctioned by the Veterans Administration and is supported by NCW Vets Serving Vets and other community services.

For more information, call Ron Bruno at 679-2359.