The NCW Fair is here!

Ava Cummings of Douglas shows her pig during the livestock sale at last year’s NCW Fair in Waterville. She was assisted by her brother Curtis. (Empire Press file photo/Karen Larsen)

By Linda Barta

Empire Press editor

WATERVILLE — It’s all happening on the plateau, the 130th NCW Fair is underway Thursday through Sunday.

There will be lots of activities for the entire family including a variety of adult and youth exhibits, livestock fitting and showing, auctions, equitation, a dog show and more.

Country artist Craig Morgan (“That’s What I Love About Sunday”) will take the grandstand stage Friday evening. A Battle of the Bands competition, held for the first time ever at the NCW Fair, will take place Thursday for a chance to be the opening act for Morgan. Following the show, a beer garden after party will feature country artist Jessie Leigh.

Other entertainment during the fair will include Christian singer/songwriter Andrew Thompson, Spiced Rye Band featuring acoustic guitars and vocals, Daybreak Canyon Bluegrass with a mix of traditional, contemporary and gospel bluegrass, Faraones Del Norte, Waterville’s popular Jumpers Flats performing Saturday night and much more. Also featured will be bingo on Thursday, a corn hole tournament on Thursday, Reptile Isle with Don Riggs from Friday to Sunday, and a morning prayer service on Sunday.

The Big Bend Roundup Rodeo will be Saturday and Sunday, featuring bucking bulls, bareback and saddle broncs, barrel riding, steer wrestling, and calf and team roping. There will also be horse racing and the Indian Relay Race.

Last year’s popular pony hops return to the Kid Zone, which will also include many other activities for children. Wool Busters once again brings its mutton bustin’ event to the fair providing children the opportunity to explore a true rodeo experience. A carnival, food concessions and other vendors will also be featured all four days of the fair.

For more information and a complete schedule, visit ncwfair.org.