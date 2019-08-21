Write On The River plans next open mic event Posted by Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Write On The River plans next open mic event Posted by Empire Press on Aug 21, 2019 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Need to try out a few pages of your recent inspiration? Want to read from your just-published memoir? Got poems? Join local writers for a fun and casual evening on Sept. 12 at Write On The River’s “Four Minutes of Fame” event.

This year’s summertime venue is South, at 913 Front Street in Leavenworth. The deck opens up at 6:30 p.m., and readings start at 7 p.m. Food and beverages will be available all evening.

“Four Minutes of Fame” is free to the public, and anyone may participate to share original work, but reading slots are limited. Sign up to read at info@writeontheriver.org.

For more information about other writing events, visit writeontheriver.org.