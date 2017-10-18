Anderson Perry & Associates will design wastewater project

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

During a special Waterville Town Council meeting Oct. 10 in which three firms were interviewed to provide engineering services for the design and construction of the upcoming wastewater improvement project, the council unanimously voted to hire Anderson Perry & Associates. Other firms that were interviewed included Erlandsen, Inc., which has provided engineering services for the town in recent years, and Gray & Osborne Inc.

Following the interviews and before the vote, the council met in executive session to discuss the interviews and to evaluate a scoring sheet that had been completed for each company during the interviews. According to Clerk/Treasurer Marsha Peterson, Anderson Perry scored the highest.

At the Oct. 16 regular meeting, Dawn Davies, executive director of the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, presented several proposed changes to the town’s contract with the society. One of the changes includes an increase in the contract rate from $9,540 per year to $12,600 per year.

Council members went over data provided by Davies and pointed out that the town of Entiat seems to be receiving a similar level of service at a significantly lower rate. Davies gave several explanations for this, including the distance of travel, some differences in service provided and the fact that Entiat does its animal licensing through the society, rather than independently. To council members, none of these differences seemed to justify the higher rate for Waterville. Davies agreed to go over the numbers again and report back to the town with her findings.

Two items from the 2018 budget workshop were on the agenda, including a 2018 town employee salary increase of 3 percent and a $5,000 annual “longevity premium” for any employee who has been employed by the town for 30 years or more.

The council requested to see how a consumer price index cost of living increase would compare to the 3 percent increase in terms of the actual salaries and the impact on the budget. They agreed to vote on this issue at a future meeting.

The “longevity premium” would currently and for the foreseeable future only affect town utility superintendent Marty Ramin as he is the only employee that has worked for the town for such a long period of time. Council member Loyd Smith said that he and council member Brian Munson looked into the issue and found that Ramin is paid far less than others doing similar work in towns of a similar size. Council members and staff commented on how hard Ramin works and how invaluable his knowledge and expertise is to the town. They agreed unanimously to approve the premium.

Peterson said that property evaluations used to calculate the ad valorem tax were not yet available from the county. She advised that the council postpone a vote on the ordinance until the next meeting.

The council was presented with the most recent quarterly report.

Chelan-Douglas Board of Health member Jill Thompson said that at the most recent meeting the board had discussed small landfills in the area that were sealed about 20 years ago. One of these is located in Pine Canyon. Douglas County pays about $30,000 each year to monitor water quality for this and one other landfill. The board discussed if it should decommission the landfills so that the county does not have to continue to put forward this money.

Mayor Royal DeVaney reported that the town has purchased 10 more LED lights for town street lights. These will be put up on light posts in which current bulbs are no longer functioning. The town will be reimbursed for the cost of the lights from a grant that has been obtained from the Transportation Improvement Board.

The town’s 1997 F350 Ford Pickup was sold at an auction and the town netted $12,600 from the sale.

The 2018 budget cover contest is underway. Second-graders at Waterville School drew their favorite place in town. Residents may stop by town hall to vote for their favorite drawing. The drawing that gets the most votes will be printed on the 2018 budget cover and the runner-up will be printed on the divider. Winners will be honored at the Nov. 20 meeting.

DeVaney said that there is still work to be done on the Rainier Street irrigation project before it can be declared completed. He said that this means the town will not take ownership of the project until spring and responsibility for its maintenance will remain with the contractor.

Council approved a new livestock permit for Chris Long at 321 S. Columbia Ave. for 10 hens.

The next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6.