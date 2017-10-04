Apple Blossom Festival announces plans for 2018 Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Apple Blossom Festival announces plans for 2018 Posted by Empire Press on Oct 4, 2017 in All Content

WENATCHEE — The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival has announced the officers, board of directors, theme and logo for next year’s Apple Blossom Festival.

Andy Kottkamp, a partner at Kottkamp,Yedinak, LLPC, will be the director general of the 2018 festival. Other officers include Bryan Campbell, Pro Active Real Estate, Applarian chancellor; Deanna Bollinger, Nancy’s Party Rentals, assistant director general; and Lori Reed, Mitchell, Reed & Schmitten, program director.

The festival’s theme is “How Do You Like Them Apples.”

The 99th Apple Festival will take place from April 26 through May 6.

For more information, visit the festival’s website at appleblossom.org.