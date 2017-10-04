Apple label swap meet on Oct. 7 Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Apple label swap meet on Oct. 7 Posted by Empire Press on Oct 4, 2017 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Calling all apple label collectors! The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center will host an apple label swap meet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 7. The museum is located at 127 S. Mission St.

Fruit labels identified and promoted Washington state fruit on the ends of wood fruit crates starting in the early 1900s.

The free event is a great opportunity to add to existing label collections or to just peruse the old art form that was popular prior to the advent of the cardboard box in the late 1950s.

For more information, contact the museum at 888-6240.