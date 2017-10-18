Auditions to be held Oct. 22 for nostalgic radio show Posted by Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Auditions to be held Oct. 22 for nostalgic radio show Posted by Empire Press on Oct 18, 2017 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Auditions will be held Oct. 22 for local performers to bring “It’s a Wonderful Life” to the stage for a 1940s-style radio hour show during the holidays.

Auditions will be held at 6 p.m. at the Numerica Performing Arts Center. Roles are available for men, women and children. Actors may be any age regardless of the character’s age, so long as they can act the part vocally. Callbacks will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 23.

Those auditioning must be willing to commit to Sunday evening (6 to 9 p.m.) rehearsals starting Nov. 5, with weeknight rehearsals/dress the week of Dec. 18.

“Old Time Radio Show: It’s a Wonderful Life” will be presented in front of a live studio audience at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at the PAC and will be rebroadcast on Christmas Eve on KOHO 101.

For more information, visit numericapac.org.