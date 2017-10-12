Big Screen movie series starts new season Posted by Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Big Screen movie series starts new season Posted by Empire Press on Oct 12, 2017 in All Content

WENATCHEE — The Numerica Performing Arts Center begins its monthly Movies on the Big Screen series for 2017-18 with two presentations this month.

“The NeverEnding Story” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12. The 1984 family adventure-drama is about a troubled boy who dives into a wondrous fantasy world through the pages of a mysterious book. It stars Noah Hathaway, Barret Oliver, Tami Stronach and Gerald McRaney. The movie is rated PG.

Next up is “A Night at the Opera” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18. The 1935 comedy-musical stars the legendary Marx Brothers.

Tickets are $3.

To purchase tickets or for more information, call 663-ARTS, visit numericapac.org or visit the box office at the Stanley Civic Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave.