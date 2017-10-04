Chelan Library book sale on Oct. 7 Posted by Communities | Comments Off on Chelan Library book sale on Oct. 7 Posted by Empire Press on Oct 4, 2017 in All Content

CHELAN — The Chelan Friends of the Library will hold a book sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Chelan Library, 216 N. Emerson St.

The sale will feature hardbacks, paperbacks, kids’ books, DVDs, CDs and audio books, ranging from 50 cents to $2.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit library programs.

For more information, call the library at 682-5131.