Christian group will appear in Orondo

ORONDO — The Allegiance Trio, a Christian music group from Nashville, will appear at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Orondo Community Church, 13966 Highway 2.

The a cappella group, with roots deep in the church, performs with “humor and heart” for an uplifting message of hope.

The event is free. A special offering will be taken.

For more information, call (509) 670-4186, or visit orondocommunitychurch.org or allegiancetrio.com.