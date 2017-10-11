Christian group will appear in OrondoPosted by Empire Press on Oct 11, 2017 in All Content, Communities, Entertainment, Food & Religion, News, Orondo | Comments Off on Christian group will appear in Orondo
ORONDO — The Allegiance Trio, a Christian music group from Nashville, will appear at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Orondo Community Church, 13966 Highway 2.
The a cappella group, with roots deep in the church, performs with “humor and heart” for an uplifting message of hope.
The event is free. A special offering will be taken.
For more information, call (509) 670-4186, or visit orondocommunitychurch.org or allegiancetrio.com.