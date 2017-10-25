Community Calendar

Your connection to events from October 27-November 2

Friday

Community

Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 a.m., Chelan Library, 216 N. Emerson St., ncrl.org

Create!: 3 p.m., Waterville Library, 105 N. Chelan Ave., ncrl.org

Wenatchee History Trivia Night: 6 to 9 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., 888-6240, wenatcheevalleymuseum.org

Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m., Waterville Federated Church, 224 West Ash St., 855-2793

Music on the Railcar with Slim Chance: 7 to 9 p.m., Pybus Market, pybuspublicmarket.org

Family Game Night: 7 to 9 p.m., Pacific Crest Church at Pybus Market, pybusmarket.org

Music Theatre of Wenatchee presents “12 Angry Men”: 7:30 p.m., Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, numericapac.org, mtow.org

“Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live,” Puppet Show: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, numericapac.org, 663-2787

Schools

High School Football: 7 p.m., Oroville at Waterville/Mansfield

Saturday

Community

Ruth Leslie, Wenatchee Valley Farmers Cooking Demo: 10 a.m. to noon, Pybus Market, pybusmarket.org, 860-3933

Lego Saturday: 1 p.m., Chelan Library, 216 N. Emerson St., ncrl.org

Howl-o-ween Pet Costume Contest: Hot Rodzz Expresso 1 to 3 p.m., Pybus Market, 860-3933, pybusmarket.org

Waterville Recycling: 2 to 4 p.m., 510 N. Chelan St., Waterville, 745-8871

Great Pumpkin Hunt: 3 to 5 p.m., Lisa Bee’s, East Wenatchee, 884-3000

Music Theatre of Wenatchee presents “12 Angry Men”: 7:30 p.m., Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, numericapac.org, mtow.org

Sunday

No events

Monday

Community

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., Waterville Library, 105 N. Chelan Ave., ncrl.org

Build It!: 2:15 p.m., Waterville Library, 105 N. Chelan Ave., ncrl.org

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Courthouse, Waterville,745-8537

Schools

Orondo School Board: 7 p.m., district office, 784-2443

Tuesday

Community

Chelan Food Bank: 9 to 10:30 a.m., 200 Gala St., Chelan, 662-6156

Rock Island Food Bank: 9 to 11 a.m., 1 Freemont, Rock Island, 662-6156

Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m., East Wenatchee Library, 271 9th St. N.E., ncrl.org

Waterville Recycling: 2 to 4 p.m., 510 N. Chelan St., Waterville, 745-8871

Halloween Party, hosted by Gateway Ministries: 5 to 8 p.m., United Lutheran Church, 203 S. Chelan Ave., Waterville, 681-0410

Fifth Annual Halloween Contest: 5:30 to 7 p.m., Pybus Market, pybusmarket.org, 860-3933

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537

Wednesday

Community

Women’s Book Club: 10 a.m., Waterville Library, 105 N. Chelan Ave., ncrl.org

Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., ncrl.org

Storytime: 11 a.m., Chelan Library, 216 N. Emerson St., ncrl.org

Chat & Crafts: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mansfield Community Church basement, 683-1150

Orondo Food Bank: 4 to 6 p.m., Community Church, 13966 Highway 2, Orondo, 784-1747

Day of the Dead: 6 to 8 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 888-6240

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537 or douglascountywa.net

East Wenatchee Water District: 3 p.m., 692 N. Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-3569

Thursday

Community

Baby and Toddler Storytime: 11 a.m., Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., ncrl.org

Waterville Food Bank: 2:30 to 4 p.m., Senior Center, 413 S. Central, Waterville, 745-8237

Arts and Crafts Program: 3 p.m., for all ages, Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., 689-4046

An Evening with Renee Montagne: 5:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, numericapac.org, 663-2787

2 Left Feet: 7 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 888-3900

Government

Bridgeport Planning Commission: 7 p.m., City Hall, 686-4041

