Douglas County Sheriff’s Report

Oct. 6

Mansfield, burglary: 200 block of E. Railroad Avenue, a burglar forced open the front door of a home and took a television set, a DVD player and accessories worth approximately $1,160. Damage to the door is estimated at $350. There are no suspects.

Oct. 7

Mansfield, trespass: Dyer Hill Road, someone opened a gate and drove onto a property for which the Douglas County PUD has an easement. The vehicle was gone when the deputy arrived. The gate was damaged and the padlock was missing.

Oct. 8

Orondo, assault: 1200 block of Desert Canyon Blvd., there was an assault that occurred between neighbors. The case was forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review.

Oct. 9

Mansfield, no injury accident: S. Mansfield Blvd. and W. Railroad Avenue, a witness saw a motor home hit a fire hydrant and drive away from the scene. There are no suspects.

Rock Island, suspicious: Highway 28 and Rock Island Grade Road, a deer carcass was dumped at the location.

Oct. 11

Bridgeport, no injury accident: 200 block of 14th Street., a driver hit a retaining wall and then abandoned his vehicle. The vehicle was impounded and towed. Damage to the retaining wall was minor.