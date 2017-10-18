Douglas County Sheriff’s ReportPosted by Empire Press on Oct 18, 2017 in All Content, News, Sheriff's Report | Comments Off on Douglas County Sheriff’s Report
Oct. 6
Mansfield, burglary: 200 block of E. Railroad Avenue, a burglar forced open the front door of a home and took a television set, a DVD player and accessories worth approximately $1,160. Damage to the door is estimated at $350. There are no suspects.
Oct. 7
Mansfield, trespass: Dyer Hill Road, someone opened a gate and drove onto a property for which the Douglas County PUD has an easement. The vehicle was gone when the deputy arrived. The gate was damaged and the padlock was missing.
Oct. 8
Orondo, assault: 1200 block of Desert Canyon Blvd., there was an assault that occurred between neighbors. The case was forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review.
Oct. 9
Mansfield, no injury accident: S. Mansfield Blvd. and W. Railroad Avenue, a witness saw a motor home hit a fire hydrant and drive away from the scene. There are no suspects.
Rock Island, suspicious: Highway 28 and Rock Island Grade Road, a deer carcass was dumped at the location.
Oct. 11
Bridgeport, no injury accident: 200 block of 14th Street., a driver hit a retaining wall and then abandoned his vehicle. The vehicle was impounded and towed. Damage to the retaining wall was minor.